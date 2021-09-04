CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal Canadiens Decline To Match Jesperi Kotkaniemi Offer Sheet

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens are saying goodbye to one of their most promising young players in Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The team announced today that they won’t be matching the one-year, $6.1MM offer sheet tendered by the Carolina Hurricanes last weekend. In return, the Canadiens are receiving Carolina’s first and third-round draft selections...

