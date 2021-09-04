CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Poison Center urges against ivermectin as people use it in hopes to treat COVID-19

By Panagiotis Argitis
rochesterfirst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WROC) — Officials from the Upstate New York Poison Center cautioned against the use of ivermectin Saturday, an anti-parasite drug that is being wrongfully taken by some to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is commonly used in veterinary care and is sometimes used to treat parasitic infections on humans. People are now buying it from over the counter and using it to surpass the COVID-19 virus.

