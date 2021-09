The Cardinals opened a three-game series with the Brewers on Friday, with Adam Wainwright starting for the Cards against Freddy Peralta. The Cardinals’ bats were dangerous throughout the game, as every Cardinals starter recorded at least one hit with the exception of Paul Goldschmidt, who walked and scored twice. They put up fifteen runs thanks in major part to six home runs, two of which came off the bat of Nolan Arenado. Wainwright was great once again, throwing six and a third innings while yielding just one earned run that scored in a bases-loaded situation after he was pulled. The Brewers managed to notch four total runs against the Cards’ bullpen, but it mattered little as the Redbirds cruised to a 15-4 victory.