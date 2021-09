Phil Mickelson putted out on Sunday at the BMW Championship, and likely on the 2020-21 season. Mickelson’s four rounds at Caves Valley (68-77-68-74) added up to 1 under par and left him tied for dead last at the BMW Championship. The numbers also left him 70th in the post-BMW FedExCup standings, which means he will not pass “Go,” will not collect $200 and, although he is not headed straight to jail, he will not be among 30 finalist in the Tour Championship.