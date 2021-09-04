Shane Bieber getting closer to a return for Cleveland

Let's quickly take a look at one pitcher and hitter before we get into the meat of Tuesday's action. At this point in the season, we're paying attention to matchups more than anything. While I really liked what I saw from A.J. Alexy on Monday, he's projected to face the Astros next week. I can't recommend somebody add Alexy for that start. I can, however, recommend Eric Lauer against the Tigers. Lauer has now completed back-to-back starts of at least seven innings and is tentatively projected to face-off against the Tigers next week. If you're looking for an early stream for next week, he's your guy.