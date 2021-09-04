Willard Scott, Longtime 'Today' Weatherman, Dead at 87

Even though she is on the cusp of turning 80, Lesley Stahl is still climbing mountains. Thirty years ago, the “60 Minutes” correspondent “huffed and puffed for two months to get myself in training” for what she has said was “one of the best days of my life,” a visit with the famous Rwanda mountain primates that were the basis of the 1988 film “Gorillas in the Mist.” Her stamina work at that time didn’t do much for her, she recalls in an interview. “I almost died climbing to find them.” Despite her work, “what I failed to take into account was the altitude. It just did me in. Luckily, there was a porter or a guide who held my hand and basically made sure I didn’t quit or die.”