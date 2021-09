After years of training, the start into space is getting closer and closer. Another two months, then astronaut Matthias Maurer should take off for the International Space Station (ISS). If everything goes according to plan, the Saarland resident will be the twelfth German in space after taking off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida – and the fourth German on the ISS. “I’m of course very happy that it will finally start. I’ve been working for a few years to finally fly into space and I believe that I won’t be excited until I’m really on the launch pad in the capsule,” said he scheduled to start on October 31st.