GRAND RAPIDS — Zeeland West got their 2021 season off to a hot start Thursday night with a big 44-27 win over East Grand Rapids. The Dux patented ground game was nearly flawless on the night, and quarterback Trevor Waller hurt the Pioneers on his only chance to drop back all night. Following a Geurink touchdown, East Grand Rapids fumbled the ensuing kickoff with 13 seconds left in the half. Waller unleashed a 23-yard pass to Geurink and he caught it over four defenders in the end zone with just four seconds before halftime. That sequence gave the Dux a 30-7 lead that they wouldn't come close to giving back.