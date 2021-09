The Zach Wilson hype is getting loud. I’m talking airplane engine, front row at an AC/DC concert, 2 a.m. toddler screaming, hotel fire alarm loud! So much so that, just over a week ago, quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tony Romo made the bold prediction that Wilson will soon be one of the top five quarterbacks in the league. That’s high praise for the 2nd pick in April’s draft. Maybe too high. At least according to Jets owner, Woody Johnson.