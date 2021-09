Drew Stavely and Frank Gannett have struggled coming to grips with their new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. As the only Aston Martin in GT World Challenge America, they don’t have much to compare to, and there’s not any data for the car on Pirelli tires on North American circuits. But at Road America, their fourth weekend with the car, the Ian Lacy Racing-entered Aston team found some pace. Stavely was much closer to the other Pro-Am cars in lap time, and spent much of Race 2 running in between the two K-PAX Lamborghinis as they headed to a fourth in Pro-Am, eighth overall.