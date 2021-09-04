CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees, Saints share condolences on the passing of David Patten

The NFL family lost retired wide receiver David Patten this week in his death in a motorcycling accident, and he’s been widely remembered by many of his former teams and teammates. One of the three-time Super Bowl champion’s quarterbacks took time to pay his respects in Drew Brees, who praised the “leadership, perseverance, work ethic, character and incredible faith” that he experienced in working with Patten.

Patten and Brees were teammates with the New Orleans Saints in 2007 and 2008, the final years of Patten’s playing career. He did return briefly to his former teams in Cleveland and New England, but Brees was the last quarterback to complete a pass with Patten before he hung up his cleats. After retiring, Patten returned to complete his degree at Western Carolina where he was working with the football team as an assistant coach.

The Saints also issued a statement upon Patten’s passing:

“The New Orleans Saints are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Patten. While his tenure with the Saints was relatively short, he left an indelible mark on his teammates, coaches, and staff through his actions, words, and his infectious smile. He was a tenacious competitor and infused the locker room with leadership and a winning spirit that remains to this day. The thoughts and prayers of the Saints organization are with his family and countless friends.”

