Indiana State

Halftime reaction: Iowa dominates Indiana in first half, leads 31-3 at the break

By Robert Read, Austin Hanson
Daily Iowan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 18 Iowa football team leads No. 17 Indiana 31-3 at halftime of the opening game of the season for both team. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson ran off the right edge for 56 yards and a touchdown on the team’s fourth offensive play of the game to give the Hawkeyes the early lead. Two interception returns for touchdowns by cornerback Riley Moss and a quarterback draw score by Spencer Petras extended Iowa’s lead from there. Kicker Caleb Shudak’s 41-yard field goal was good to end the first half to give Iowa the 31-3 lead.

