Pfizer (PFE) Initiates Phase 3 Trial for Investigational Vaccine Against RSV
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the initiation of RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iN Older adults Immunized against RSV disease), a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older.
