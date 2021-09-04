CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer (PFE) Initiates Phase 3 Trial for Investigational Vaccine Against RSV

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the initiation of RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iN Older adults Immunized against RSV disease), a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renoir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Tract#Vaccine Trial#Rsv#Vaccine Efficacy#Streetinsider Premium#Pfizer Inc#Pfe#Rsv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Industryinvesting.com

Moderna working on combination COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu shot

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Thursday it is developing a single vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 with its experimental flu shot. The company hopes to eventually add vaccines it is working on for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory diseases as an annual shot. "We believe...
Medical & Biotechtechnologynetworks.com

Columbia–Pfizer Clinical Trials Diversity Initiative Established

Columbia University Irving Medical Center, its Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Pfizer Inc. have established the Columbia-Pfizer Clinical Trials Diversity Initiative, with the aim of reducing health disparities by increasing the participation of underrepresented minorities in clinical trials and enhancing the diversity of clinical researchers. Pfizer will provide a...
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Pfizer To Start Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Investigational Respiratory Synctial Virus Vaccine

RSV is defined as a seasonal illness that starts in the fall months and peaks during the winter when other respiratory illnesses are more common. Pfizer has launched the RSV vaccine Efficacy study iNOlder adults Immunized against RSV disease (RENOIR) phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate in adults 60 years of age and older, according to a press release.
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Pfizer Starts Phase 3 Trial for RSV Vaccine

The first participants were vaccinated in the study with Pfizer’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) investigational vaccine candidate in adults ages 60 or older. Pfizer recently announced it had begun its phase 3 clinical trial, RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iNOlder adults Immunized against RSV disease), which was designed to evaluate the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its RSV bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate, RSVpreF.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
IndustryThe Heartland Institute

The Pfizer Vaccine Is FDA Approved (Guest: Jonathan Emord)

Christina Herrin, government relations manager interviews Jonathan Emord, author, constitutional lawyer, and health freedom advocate. The discussion focuses on the newly approved Pfizer vaccine, mandatory vaccinations, and vaccine passports. Emord offers a unique perspective regarding the legality for COVID mandates and restrictions.
Pharmaceuticalsprecisionvaccinations.com

RSV Vaccine Candidate Launches Phase 3 Study

(Precision Vaccinations) — New York-based Pfizer Inc. announced the initiation of RENOIR (RSV vaccine Efficacy study iNOlder adults Immunized against RSV disease), a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety of a single dose of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate (RSVpreF) in adults ages 60 years or older.
Public HealthPhramalive.com

Pfizer Doubles Down on Respiratory Viruses with RSV and COVID Pill Trials

While COVID-19 continues to cut a deadly swath across the country, there are other respiratory illnesses raising their heads, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the most common cause of viral pneumonia in young children and older adults. This morning, Pfizer announced it dosed its first patients in a Phase III...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Doses First Patients in Phase 2/3 Trial of Tempol to Treat COVID-19

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ADMP) today announced the initiation of patient dosing in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for Tempol, an oral antiviral product candidate, in adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. In preclinical studies, Tempol has been shown to have antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity. The trial is designed to enroll 248 patients.
Worldbloomberglaw.com

J&J Halts Africa HIV Vaccine Trial as Prevention Falls Short (1)

Johnson & Johnson stopped a mid-stage test of its HIV vaccine in southern Africa after the shot showed insufficient ability to protect people from contracting the virus. The trial, called Imbokodo, showed the vaccine was just 25% effective in preventing HIV infection over a period of two years, short of a goal of 50% efficacy, according to a statement. A similar vaccine developed by the drugmaker will continue being tested in Europe and the Americas in a final-stage study called Mosaico,
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine Recommended by CDC Advisory Panel (1)

Approval, CDC recommendation hoped to boost vaccine acceptance. ’s Covid shot got the backing of key U.S. health advisers, putting the vaccine on the cusp of a final signoff that would help the government and business push wider adoption. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
IndustryPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy