No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in Saturday's season opener in Norman. The Sooners outscored Tulane 23-0 in the second quarter but were either tied or outscored by the Green Wave in the other three quarters. OU also struggled in the second half, as Tulane outscored the Sooners 21-3 and gained only 118 yards compared to the Green Wave's 230.