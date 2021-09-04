Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit break down Top 20 matchup between Indiana-Iowa
The B1G has plenty of marquee matchups on the docket in Week 1. One of those includes a Top 20 showdown between No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Iowa in Kinnick Stadium. Both teams finished with a 6-2 record last season. The Hoosiers’ lone regular season loss came against an Ohio State team that won the B1G and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. The Hawkeyes dropped their first two games before ripping off six-straight wins.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0