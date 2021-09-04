CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Video Calls Help Officers Deal with Mental Health Crises

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Americans have been calling on police to change how they deal with citizens in crises, especially those with mental health problems. Police are usually the first to arrive at a serious incident and are trained to deal with crime and violent behavior. But a law enforcement agency in the central state of Illinois has found a new way to deal with mental health cases. It is using video calls to calm difficult situations.

learningenglish.voanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health Services#Electronic Devices#Video Calls#Americans#The Associated Press#Voa Learning English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Nash County, NCRocky Mount Telegram

Nash County Sheriff's Office begins new mental health initiative

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Integrated Family Services PLLC recently unveiled a new Co-Responder Outreach Specialist program, the first of its kind in the state. The Co-Responder Outreach Specialist program is a criminal justice diversion model in which Nash County Sheriff’s Office personnel are paired with mental...
Mental HealthSunderland Echo

Jobs action call for people with mental health problems

Mental health charity Mind has called for more to be done to combat a striking national employment gap - saying hundreds of thousands of people with long term mental health conditions fall out of employment – many due to a lack of appropriate support. NHS Digital data shows that in...
WCAX

Advocates renew calls for expanded mental health care access

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four months after calling on state officials to expand mental health care access in the Northeast Kingdom, Northeast Kingdom Organizing is renewing their call. Members say some people have waited months, or years, to get care. Northeast Kingdom Organizing has come up with a list of...
Mental Healthuticaphoenix.net

Guest Post: Shifting mental health calls away from police will

The most common types of calls police are dispatched to are traffic-related (about 17 percent of calls on average), followed by “disorders” (16 percent of calls on average). Disorders encompass several events that may or may not be crimes, including noise violations, animal disturbances, civil or other arguments, disorderly conduct, trespassing, abandoned vehicles, graffiti or vandalism, people who were drunk in public, loitering, fireworks, illegal dumping, burning, disturbing the peace, public urination and vagrancy.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Community awareness can help mental health struggles

It never ceases to amaze me what an amazing and complicated thing a community is — always changing and interconnected. When there are issues, solutions rarely come down to one intervention or agency. Maybe it is because we are in the middle of various needs assessments or dealing with the next COVID-19 round, but as the various human service groups collaborate to address needs, gaps and trends, how systems impact each other becomes more apparent and more and more important.
David Heitz

Denver Health connects homeless via video to mental health care

When it comes to treating Denver’s homeless population for mental illness, not enough people are being connected to care. Denver Health hopes to change that with its new tele-health program for those staying in the city’s homeless shelters.
Mental HealthCBS News

New technology could help improve mental health

The ongoing pandemic is taking its toll on many people's mental health. Dr. Aron Tendler, chief medical officer of medical technology company BrainsWay, joins CBSN during National Suicide Prevention Week to discuss technologies that can improve mental health while identify suicide ideation.
Youngstown, OHWYTV.com

Preacher, police officer, judge among mental health honorees

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board honored this year’s Mental Health and Recovery Award winners at a special ceremony Friday. This year’s honorees included people and organizations throughout the Valley who are working to help address the mental health and recovery needs of residents throughout Mahoning County.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado State University Launches New Program To Help With Mental Health During Emergency Calls

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University is launching a new program to help with mental health during emergency calls. It’s one of the first universities to do so. (credit: CBS) CSU, along with its police department and health networks are partnering with UCHealth. (credit: CBS) “About a third of our calls had some sort of nexus to either behavioral or mental health types of resource needs. So looking at that, in an informal needs assessment, we saw that we probably have a really good opportunity to implement a successful program,” said Wendy Rich-Goldschmidt with CSU Campus Safety and Security. (credit: CBS) Areas of emphasis in the program include connecting students, staff and guests in crisis with immediate support and a long-term care plan after the crisis. They also hope to build better relationships between campus police and health professionals.
KDVR.com

Denver to expand STAR program for responding to mental health 911 calls

DENVER (KDVR) — A year-old Denver program that removes police from some 911 calls involving mental health or substance use will be expanded to seven days a week. The Support Team Assisted Response program — STAR for short — responds to certain 911 calls with a paramedic and a mental health clinician who are trained to de-escalate situations and to connect people with services that can help them.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Lawmakers, mental health professionals highlight help for veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers, veterans, and mental health professionals sent a message Monday to veterans that help is out there if they need it. The past few weeks have been painful for many veterans as they watch events unfold in Afghanistan. A group of lawmakers, many of them veterans themselves, gathered to remind veterans that they matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy