Video Calls Help Officers Deal with Mental Health Crises

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University is launching a new program to help with mental health during emergency calls. It’s one of the first universities to do so. (credit: CBS) CSU, along with its police department and health networks are partnering with UCHealth. (credit: CBS) “About a third of our calls had some sort of nexus to either behavioral or mental health types of resource needs. So looking at that, in an informal needs assessment, we saw that we probably have a really good opportunity to implement a successful program,” said Wendy Rich-Goldschmidt with CSU Campus Safety and Security. (credit: CBS) Areas of emphasis in the program include connecting students, staff and guests in crisis with immediate support and a long-term care plan after the crisis. They also hope to build better relationships between campus police and health professionals.