Video Calls Help Officers Deal with Mental Health Crises
Americans have been calling on police to change how they deal with citizens in crises, especially those with mental health problems. Police are usually the first to arrive at a serious incident and are trained to deal with crime and violent behavior. But a law enforcement agency in the central state of Illinois has found a new way to deal with mental health cases. It is using video calls to calm difficult situations.learningenglish.voanews.com
