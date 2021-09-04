Canes Acquire Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi set the hockey world ablaze in summer when he signed an offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes. Not only did he sign an offer sheet, but he signed one with surprising figures. Kotkaniemi’s one-year deal with the Hurricanes comes with a cap hit just over $6.1 million. Considering he is likely worth about $1.5 million based on his play so far in his career, it could be considered a bit of an overpayment.