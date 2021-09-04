Canes Acquire Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Montreal declines to match offer sheet, receives first- and third-round picks. RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Last Saturday, Kotkaniemi signed a one-year contract with Carolina, which pays a salary of $6,100,015 for the 2021-22 season and carries a $20 signing bonus. The Montreal Canadiens declined to match the offer and will receive a first-round pick and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft as compensation from the Hurricanes.www.nhl.com
