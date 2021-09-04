CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated

By KELLI KENNEDY
 8 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — South Beach's sizzling party scene is about to undergo a massive boost in police presence and tougher crackdowns on raucous crowds and crime, weeks after a tourist eating dinner with …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

Miami, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

How Long Before Miami Beach is Completely Underwater?

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue - Florida Task Force. South Florida is one of the world’s favorite beach-fun destinations. From College students going for the wildest spring break trips to grandparents looking for retirement homes, Miami is a prime-time destination. But the city has one glaring problem.
Miami Beach, FLMiami New Times

Celebrate Miami Beach Pride at These Five Restaurants

Miami Beach is one of the few places in the world that has a chamber of commerce dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community — and people come from around the world to enjoy the hospitality. Miami Beach Pride kicks off Friday, September 10, culminating with a festival and parade boasting a...
Miami Beach, FLWSVN-TV

Miami Beach Pride returns this weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Pride returns this weekend. The festivities will kick off Friday evening with the ceremonial raising of the Progress Pride flag outside city hall. At 7 p.m., the Pride Lights in the Night event will take place at 1111 Lincoln Road. The event will...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Local Municipalities Prepare To Keep South Florida Streets From Flooding As King Tides Return

MIAMI (CBS4) – King Tides are back and they are already causing parts of the Miami metro beaches to go underwater. The phenomenon happens every year from September through November, but leaders across different municipalities have been working to find new solutions for neighborhoods and property to keep from flooding. In Miami-Dade County, the Haulover Marina was quick to take on water from the tides Thursday morning. “It’s very common to see us around here in rainboots,” Michelle De Leon said. De Leon lives in Miami Beach, she and residents around her were getting ready to move their cars out...
Miami, FLmiamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Progress Pride Flag Raising

The City of Miami Beach welcomes the return of Miami Beach Pride with a ceremonial raising of the Progress Pride Flag outside City Hall on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., which will be followed by the popular “Pride Lights the Night” at 7 p.m. along nearby Lincoln Road.
Miami Beach, FLtherealdeal.com

Chetrit Group sells Miami Beach hotel for $42M

The Chetrit Group sold a Miami Beach apartment hotel to its operator for $42 million, The Real Deal has learned. Royal Stays Miami, led by Yedid Buchweld, acquired the 104-key property at 1000, 1020 and 1030 Collins Avenue, according to a source. Royal Stays has been operating the property under a leasehold agreement since 2018.
Miami Beach, FLremiamibeach.com

Miami Beach City Manager Unveils New Enforcement Strategy for South Beach

Plan released in advance of special meeting to discuss crime and safety in the area. Saying “The situation in South Beach has grown progressively more concerning,” Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak announced a comprehensive strategy for the area that includes the reassignment of 40 police officers and establishment of a Unified Enforcement Team that coordinates resources from multiple departments to address the “most pressing issues.” The details of the plan were released in advance of a special meeting of the City Commission to discuss crime and public safety in the South Beach Entertainment District following the murder of 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, a tourist from Colorado, while he was dining at a sidewalk café on Ocean Drive with his wife and one-year-old son.
Miami, FLmiamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach Announces Special Event Sponsorships

Miami Beach, FL – In an effort to promote more local programming for residents and visitors, the City of Miami Beach has established a special event sponsorship program. Up to $1.5 million in funds will be awarded to local festivals, special events and community festivals that promote community engagement. “The...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Best Bar Miami Beach

Broken Shaker (at the Freehand Hotel) Spending the afternoon or evening at the Broken Shaker is akin to going to a backyard pool party — but with craft cocktails instead of cheap beer and White Claw. Located on the grounds of the Freehand Hotel on Indian Creek Drive, the bar is an ideal spot to take cocktail-inclined friends or out-of-towners in search of a quintessential Miami hideaway. All the specialty cocktails featured on the menu are priced at $14 and delectable, but the bartenders here won't hesitate to shake you the drink of your choice. So stake out a sun chair around the pool, sip a cocktail or three — and don't forget to peek at the menu. If you're in the mood for poolside bites, the shawarma fries are not to be missed. This Miami Beach must-visit is a far cry from the typical mosh-pit atmosphere that dominates the entertainment district.
Miami Beach, FLmiamitodaynews.com

County readies pact for Miami-Miami Beach monorail

Miami-Dade County is finishing pre-development and preparing an agreement for a monorail and rapid mass transit line that would cross the MacArthur Causeway, connecting Downtown Miami to Miami Beach. The Department of Transportation and Public Works is working with MBM Partners LLC in an interim agreement to finish pre-development work...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...

