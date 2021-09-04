GOP candidates want refugees out of Afghanistan but not in US

Just when we thought it was no longer possible, DONALD TRUMP has topped himself again — this time with a statement Wednesday celebrating Robert E. Lee, the Southern insurrectionist who fought to preserve slavery. Trump lamented the “desecration” of Richmond, Va.’s “beautiful” bronze statue of “genius” Lee, whom Trump imagines would have led America to a “total and complete victory in Afghanistan” if only he’d been born 150 years later. Trump’s megaphone has been muffled by the loss of his Twitter account, and the media has mostly tuned out the firehose of outrage he issues via email. Normally we’d ignore this one too. But lest anyone forget, he is the leader of the Republican Party and might well run for president again in 2024.