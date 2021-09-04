Bed Expressions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
And now, Words and Their Stories, from VOA Learning English. On this program we explore words and expressions in the English language. We give examples, notes on usage, and sometimes we even use them in a short story. For this week, we talk about something that we all use –...

learningenglish.voanews.com

The Beacon Newspapers

Journals to aid creative self-expression

For many, self-expression takes the form of keeping a journal. Since time immemorial, people have committed their inner feelings to diaries and journals. These experts can help guide you in this worthwhile endeavor. What’s Your Story? A Journal for Everyday Evolution, by Rebecca Walker and Lily Diamond, 232 pages, Sounds...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

This Cool Personality Type Has A Higher IQ

Cognitive ability is higher in this personality type. Laid back and unhurried people tend to have a higher IQ, psychological research finds. Intelligent people become more laid back because they can do things quicker than others, so do not need to rush, the authors speculate. High IQ people also have...
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
Religionmilwaukeecourieronline.com

I Refuse; I Won’t Let Nobody Steal My Joy

Having grown up in the Baptist church, hearing the music of gospel quartets is just as normal as celebrating Christmas. The songs, most often sung by male choruses, are rich in four-part harmonies and often tell stories of overcoming adversity, hope and salvation. According to Colin Palmer, a gospel music researcher and contributor to the encyclopedia of African American History and Culture, “Gospel quartets sing in four-part harmony, with parts given to a tenor, or highest part; lead, which usually takes the melody; baritone, which blends the sounds and adds richness; and the bass, or lowest part. It is not uncommon for some quartets to switch parts between members for given songs” (Palmer, 2006).
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
94.5 PST

Fentanyl Crisis in Philly is Turning Residents into Real Life Zombies: PHOTOS

The use of Fentanyl in the city of Philadelphia is getting out of control and needs to be addressed. The drug overdoses have spiked all over the country, but the rates are alarming in Philly alone. According to the CDC, in 2020 there were 93,331 overdoses in the country which was a record high. In Philly there were 1,214 overdoses, according to the Department of Public Health. And the scary part is that 81 percent of those fatalities were due to an overdose of fentanyl.
Thrive Global

3 Reasons Why You Aren’t Happy

Happiness is something that is widely represented in today’s society. Ads, books and other forms of media have quite a bit to say on the topic of happiness. Happiness to the world equals beauty, fame, fortune, and material possessions. But what if you are searching for deeper fulfillment? The truth...
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

13 Self-Compassionate Phrases

Sample language makes it easier to learn self-compassion. Self-compassion isn't the same as pumping yourself up. Self-compassion is a very effective antidote to anxiety. When I write about self-compassion, I often get feedback from readers and editors that sample language is incredibly helpful. Therefore, I've compiled some simple self-compassionate phrases here.
Mental HealthPosted by
Fatherly

7 Phrases That Accidentally Make You Sound Like a Narcissist

Even when you have the best intentions, it’s easy to mistakenly sound like a narcissist or a selfish person. Consider this: Someone comes to you with a problem. Instead of asking them for their advice, you say matter of factly “If I were you…” and launch into your advice. While your desire may have been pure, the person to whom you’re speaking can easily think, Listen to this jerk, telling me what to do. No, this doesn’t mean that you should entirely change your tone or never offer advice; rather, you should be more understanding of circumstances and intent. For instance, in the above example, you might take the extra step of asking the person if they’d like your advice before launching into it.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
Religiontherecord-online.com

Words Of Grace 9/2

When Israel was going through the wilderness God gave to his people “bread from heaven to eat” (John 6:31). They called it Manna. Moses did not give them the bread. It was sent down from heaven from the father above. In like manner, Jesus said, the Father gives us “the...

