MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Blossom Classic returns to South Florida Labor Day weekend with community events leading up to the big game. The Orange Blossom Classic dates back to 1933 but it didn’t become an annual event in Miami until 1947. The classic was last held in 1978. The football game has always been historic, but this year the classic is positioned to attract thousands of fans, alumni, school members and family members from surrounding areas and across the globe. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau projects the return of the classic will result in major economic benefits to the area over Labor Day weekend. Community events are...