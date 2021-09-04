Rachel Kippen, Our Ocean Backyard | Santa Cruz artists bring ocean mural festival to Monterey Bay

Novelist Toni Morrison was famously quoted giving a speech to the Ohio Arts Council saying, “If there’s a book you really want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.” While I imagine she quite literally meant to write a book, the advice has taken on a life of its own and can be applied to any gap we witness in society that we may feel motivated to fill, penning the narrative that has yet to be told. Taylor Reinhold and Sadie Phillips of PangeaSeed Foundation are writing that book by painting our walls with vibrant ocean themed murals this month for “Sea Walls Santa Cruz.”