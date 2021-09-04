CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Important Is Tenure in Higher Education?

How valuable would it be to have a guaranteed job for the rest of your life?. In the United States, few jobs come with lifetime appointments. Federal judges, including justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, and college professors are on the short list. Professors can earn what is known as...

NEW ENGLAND HIGHER EDUCATION

Sterling College announced that President Matthew Derr will step down from the role in October. The trustees named Lori Collins-Hall, a former Antioch College provost and Teagle Scholar who joined Sterling in March, to be interim president. An avid birder, Derr will pursue the American Birding Association Big Year challenge...
Collegesedsurge.com

How Remote Learning Subverts Power and Privilege in Higher Education

Decolonize my syllabus, decolonize my curriculum, decolonize my classroom—for some time now, the term “decolonization” has been the buzzword around campus, as students and certain faculty demand inclusion and diversity in education. However, it seems that the pandemic has unleashed a natural decolonization process by directly challenging the exclusionary nature of the global university.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Higher Education making changes to comply with new mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced on Thursday that higher education staff and students must be vaccinated and wear masks. A majority of Illinois intuitions were already requiring the vaccine. The University of Illinois System and Illinois State University. But Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) is not.
Pittsburgh, PAppuglobe.com

President Donald Green reflects on how previous higher education experiences prepared him for Point Park

On April 12, 2021, the Board of Trustees announced in an email to the campus community that their months-long search for a new president had ended. Donald Green, the then-president of Georgia Highlands College, would be assuming the presidency at Point Park — a position the Board of Trustees had been seeking to fill after Paul Hennigan announced his retirement on Oct. 5, 2020.
CollegesCornell University

New fellowships support diverse scholars in the humanities

Two recent College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) doctoral graduates have been named Emerging Voices Fellows by the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS). Cornell will also be hosting an ACLS postdoctoral fellow in the Department of History. Sadia Shirazi, Ph.D. ’21, and Dexter Lee Thomas, Ph.D. ’20, are two...
CollegesMSNBC

“Never built on the idea of equality”: How America’s higher education system is still failing HBCUs

HBCUs have been underfunded since their inception, according to the new book “The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal – and How to Set Them Right.” Author and Atlantic staff writer Adam Harris discusses the legacy of segregation in higher education and reacts to President Biden’s proposal to increase aid to HBCUs by $400 million. The more that we move toward recurring funding as opposed to a one time injection,” says Harris, “the better off the institutions will be and the better off their students will be.”Sept. 5, 2021.
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Continuing Studies welcomes Dr. Nidia Bañuelos to faculty

UW–Madison Continuing Studies is pleased to welcome Dr. Nidia Bañuelos to our faculty this fall. After successfully completing her Anna Julia Cooper postdoctoral fellowship last year, she begins her position as an assistant professor of adult, continuing and higher education in our department of Liberal Arts & Applied Studies. Below she shares a bit about her background, field of research and what she wants students to take away from her classes.
Educationctpublic.org

Adam Harris: Fixing Racism In Higher Education

In 1831, Simeon Jocelyn, a New Haven abolitionist, tried to establish a Black college near Yale. Now Adam Harris, the author of The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right, documents this ill-fated attempt — and others nationally — to establish institutions of learning for African-Americans against the tide of public and legislative opposition.
Kankakee, ILkankakeetimes.com

Higher education vaccination requirement

Kankakee Community College issued the following announcement on Aug. 31. On Aug. 26, Illinois Gov. Pritzker announced new vaccine requirements for higher education students and employees, including KCC. KCC is in the process of implementing changes to meet the requirements. Those who are vaccinated can complete KCC's vaccine verification form.
Educationfordcountyrecord.com

CURTIS: A call to action for public higher education

A global pandemic has accelerated the challenges Indiana citizens face when competing for great paying jobs that lead to a better quality of life. Work is changing in Indiana and throughout the United States. Our public institutions of higher education are positioned to strengthen the skilled workforce pipeline while attracting talent from out of state. However, we must do more to help re-energize the state of Indiana to compete globally. We must continue to work together to educate and prepare citizens positioned to take advantage of our state’s opportunities.
Georgia Stategsu.edu

Graduate Students Secure Internships, Mentorships through P3 Partnership

ATLANTA—Several Georgia State University graduate students spent their summers participating in mentoring programs and internships with the American Institutes for Research (AIR), one of the world’s leading behavioral and social science research and evaluation organizations. As a partner in the AIR Pipeline Partnership Program (P3), Georgia State collaborates with AIR,...
Des Moines, WAhighline.edu

Highline Celebrates 60 Years in Higher Education

The 2021-22 Academic Year Launches 60th Anniversary Festivities. From its humble beginnings at a high school campus in 1961 to an expanding presence in the community on top of an 80-acre college campus in 2021, Highline College has seen its fair share of change in the last 60 years. Its...
Birmingham, ALsamford.edu

Chew Offers Videos to Help Students Transition to Higher Education

Samford University psychology professor Stephen Chew has created a new set of four videos designed to help students make the sometimes challenging academic transition to college. Chew, one of the nation’s most celebrated psychology professors, works with transfer students in the Samford STEM Scholars program and found that some of those students can benefit from specific help with academic transition, beyond his acclaimed series of videos for students on how to study effectively, and last year’s video on Learning in Pandemic Times.
Georgia Stategeorgiatrend.com

2021 Georgia Higher Education Directory

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Georgia colleges and universities to increase remote learning and ﬁnd new ways of doing things. Higher-ed institutions continue to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines throughout the state. Many colleges and universities invited students back to campus last year in a limited manner or are fully welcoming back students to campus for the 2021 academic year.
Boston, MAsuffolk.edu

The Importance of Equity in Career Education

Q: Suffolk has put equity at the center of its career services program, including the department’s name. Tell us about this change. A: College career centers have been doing a lot to try to address inequity, but what that’s often looked like is creating targeted resources for people marginalized by the hiring process and in the workforce. That’s absolutely necessary, but it ends up creating more work for students, professionals, and mentors who are underrepresented themselves to support each other and mitigate those inequities. Black alumni are called on to help Black students who face injustices in the workplace. Students who are disabled are asked to utilize different resources, come to different workshops, and seek out specialized employers. LGBTQI students are required to come out to their advisors just to get resources that are relevant to them.
Georgia StatePosted by
WABE

Faculty Push Not Moving Georgia Colleges On Masks, Vaccines

Protests from faculty members are still rising in Georgia’s public universities, although leaders of Georgia’s university system are not backing down from their position that schools can’t require masks or vaccines. Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney made clear Thursday that those policies aren’t going to change, saying the system will follow...
Collegescwbradio.com

UW-System President Calls for Streamlining Higher Education

(Terry Bell, WRN) Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson wants to streamline higher education in the state. Thompson says the U-W System should establish a distance learning system, stop duplicating courses at different campuses, and figure out a better way to deliver degrees. Thompson wants Governor Evers to...
California Statearcurrent.com

Community colleges throughout California experience decreased enrollment

With a new wave of COVID-19 sweeping the nation, many community colleges have seen student enrollment rates drop drastically. According to a study conducted by the National Student Clearinghouse, student enrollment for community colleges in the spring 2021 semester dropped approximately 9.5% nationwide. That drop is 7.2% worse than the spring 2020 semester.

