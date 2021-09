This is a must win for Dino Babers and Company. You can’t follow up a 5-7 2019 season with a 1-10 2020 season and then lose the 2021 opener to a Mac team. No disrespect to my midwest friends but Syracuse is expected to be better as a power five team (unless its Liberty). At the same time, this is a Bobcats squad picked to finish 2nd in the Mac East behind Kent State and perhaps compete for the title.