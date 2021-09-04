CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma star WR Theo Wease to miss first half of the season with lower-body injury

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease will miss at least the first half of the 2021 season with a lower-body injury he suffered in practice, head coach Lincoln Riley said following a 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday. Wease, a former 5-star recruit, became one of quarterback Spencer Rattler's favorite targets in a breakout 2020 season. The Allen High School (TX) product caught 37 passes for 530 yards receiving and four touchdowns to finish second among receivers on the team in most major categories.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Wr#The Allen High School#The Green Wave#Sooners#Pro Football Focus#Lsu#Magnolia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
Related
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Oklahoma starting WR sidelined with injury, status in doubt for Nebraska game

Nebraska doesn’t play Oklahoma until Sept. 18, but the Cornhuskers might not face one of the Sooners’ top receivers. OU junior Theo Wease is expected to be out for the first few weeks of the season with a leg injury, according to Sports Illustrated Sooners, which might keep him out for the Week 3 rivalry matchup. He had already missed Oklahoma’s spring game with an injury.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia starter to miss the rest of the season due to injury

Georgia’s 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson was a great way to start the season for the 5th-ranked Bulldogs, but the game did result in a significant injury blow for Kirby Smart’s offensive line. Starting right guard Tate Ratledge sustained a foot injury less than three minutes into the first...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
NFLPosted by
AllSooners

Lincoln Riley's QB Count Keeps Climbing

Lincoln Riley has gained plenty of acclaim for tutoring three starting quarterbacks in the NFL. But now the Oklahoma head coach has taken it to a new level. Riley now also has three starters in college football as well. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler still set for first overall selection?

With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, we fired up our Mock Draft Simulator for a first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. There may not be the wild surprises of Montana beating Washington or ETSU beating Vanderbilt, but did some early season performances shake up some stock in our simulator?
NFLNBC Sports

La’el Collins facing five-game suspension

The Cowboys opened their season with a loss on Thursday night and their bid to win next weekend will have to take place without the help of right tackle La'el Collins. The NFL and the Cowboys have reported that Collins has been suspended five games. A violation of the league’s substance abuse policy is given as the reason for the suspension.
NFLchicitysports.com

Kirk Herbstreit: Justin Fields is a “Can’t Miss Prospect”

Chicago Bears fans everywhere are grateful that Justin Fields unexpectedly fell to them in the 2021 NFL Draft. The reasons were varied but Fields being at #11 was still a surprise not many draft experts were predicting. Ohio State alum and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit jumped on the Colin Cowherd show recently to discuss why Fields tenure in Georgia never got off the ground, why he was so successful at Ohio State, and rumors prior to the draft that may have led to his fall down draft boards.
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Conspiracy Theory About WVU Going to the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – As first pointed out by John Lowe of WYMT, West Virginia University is the only remaining Big 12 program to not congratulate BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the four teams joining the Big 12 Conference. Since Lowe’s message, all of the seven other remaining programs...
Alabama StateESPN

With FCS Mercer Bears on deck, Alabama football coach Nick Saban questions No. 1 Crimson Tide's 'ability to maintain intensity'

An obviously frustrated Nick Saban said Wednesday that Alabama still has a lot to prove after it beat Miami 44-13 in its season opener last week. Saban harkened back to his "rat poison" comments from 2017 and said the top-ranked Crimson Tide didn't come out prepared to practice Monday. He questioned whether that was because they didn't respect their upcoming opponent, Mercer, which competes in the FCS.
NFL247Sports

What Mac Jones said about facing Tua Tagovailoa in season opener

Alabama fans everywhere will be focused on NFL opening weekend as former first-round picks Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones square off Sunday for an AFC East spectacle in Foxboro, Mass. Tagovailoa was Alabama's starting quarterback prior to Jones earning first-team All-American status last season for the unbeaten Crimson Tide and now, both players join Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts as QB1s for their respective teams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy