Oklahoma star WR Theo Wease to miss first half of the season with lower-body injury
Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease will miss at least the first half of the 2021 season with a lower-body injury he suffered in practice, head coach Lincoln Riley said following a 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday. Wease, a former 5-star recruit, became one of quarterback Spencer Rattler's favorite targets in a breakout 2020 season. The Allen High School (TX) product caught 37 passes for 530 yards receiving and four touchdowns to finish second among receivers on the team in most major categories.www.cbssports.com
