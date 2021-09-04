Oklahoma star WR Theo Wease to miss first half of the season with lower-body injury

Chicago Bears fans everywhere are grateful that Justin Fields unexpectedly fell to them in the 2021 NFL Draft. The reasons were varied but Fields being at #11 was still a surprise not many draft experts were predicting. Ohio State alum and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit jumped on the Colin Cowherd show recently to discuss why Fields tenure in Georgia never got off the ground, why he was so successful at Ohio State, and rumors prior to the draft that may have led to his fall down draft boards.