Patrick Bamford insisted he never gave up hope he would finally earn an England call-up.The Leeds United striker has been included in the Three Lions’ squad for the first time for the World Cup qualifiers with Hungary, Andorra and Poland.Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s withdrawal through injury means Bamford and Harry Kane are the only two recognised forwards in Gareth Southgate’s squad.Bamford never played a game for Chelsea during five years at Stamford Bridge and spent time on loan at MK Dons, Norwich, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Derby and Palace before joining Boro permanently in 2017. However, he always believed he would make it with...