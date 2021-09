The name of this week’s What If,,,? episode is “What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” In the Doctor Strange movie, we see Strange invite his co-worker, Christine Palmer, to join him as he gives a speech. In the film, she turns him down. This What If...? shows what would have happened if she said yes; when Strange accidentally drives his car off the road on the way to the speech, Christine gets killed in the subsequent crash.