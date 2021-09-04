Miami flaunts turnover chain while being blown out by Alabama, has to put it back after call is overturned
Miami's season opener against Alabama couldn't have possibly started any worse. The Crimson Tide scored on their first five drives of Saturday's game, opening up a 27-0 lead over the Hurricanes. On Alabama's sixth drive, Miami safety Kamren Kinchens forced a fumble, and Gurvan Hall Jr. appeared to recover the ball. It was a rare positive moment for Manny Diaz's squad.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0