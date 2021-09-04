CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Man found dead after exchanging gunfire with deputies

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A man who had shot at a Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputy was found dead in a residence after briefly exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers hours into a barricade situation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy who first went to the residence Friday in response to a report of gunshots was treated at the scene for “very minor injuries to his face and neck” after he apparently was struck by fragments of at least one bullet fired from the residence, the office said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the man was killed by deputies or himself, Sheriff Kim Stewart said.

No identities were released.

