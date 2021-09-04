Trivially Speaking: Root beer floats have long been a summertime treat

A freelance writer, mom of twins, avid traveler, and local foodie, Gaye loves meeting new people and bringing their stories to life. From Texas to North Carolina, Kentucky to Florida, Southerners take their football seriously – and Memphians are no exception! But before we enter the stadium to cheer on our team, we celebrate a time-honored tradition that’s been elevated to an art form. Tailgating is the perfect way to gather with friends and family (and occasionally, with foes) to eat, drink, and talk a little trash about the other team. Whether you’re setting your spread on Tiger Lane or heading for stadiums further afield, you won’t want to miss out on sharing a few local favorites with your tailgating crew. We’ve rounded up a few Memphis must-haves to make your next tailgate something extra special.