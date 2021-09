Being an iteration that included radical changes, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will not bring joy to the older PCs. Among the CPUs that were cut off the list are the 6th gen and 7th gen Intel processors. AMD processors were in no good shape either. But that didn’t stop enthusiasts from getting their hands on the next-gen Windows, and they went for it anyway. Previously, Microsoft allowed these older PCs to at least test out the new Windows version. But as we move closer to the stable release date, the process of kicking out unsupported PCs has begun.