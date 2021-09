Lady Topper Golf tees off for the 2021-22 season on Sept. 4-6 as the WKU Women’s Golf program competes at the USA Intercollegiate over Labor Day Weekend. WKU has made a name for itself at the USA Intercollegiate, winning the event in 2020 to become the first WKU team to compete in the fall following the start of the pandemic and claiming the first collegiate golf victory since sports were shut down in March of 2020.