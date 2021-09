Cinderella stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and James Corden took a magical ride to the film's premiere, Carpool Karaoke-style. In the clip, the talented group sings a variety of songs including, "Mamma Mia," "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked," "Let It Go" from "Frozen," "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" from "Dreamgirls" and "Million To One," an original song from "Cinderella." In addition to chatting about the film and belting out tunes, the co-stars also discuss the infamous John Travolta "Adele Dazeem" Oscar mishap and talk about Cabello's boyfriend Shawn Mendes, with Cabello revealing how she prepared for their first date.