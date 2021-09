Wisconsin’s gut-wrenching 16-10 loss to Penn State is now officially in the rear-view, as the team looks ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Eastern Michigan. Usually, I’d be here with five keys to a Wisconsin victory. However, with the opponent being Eastern Michigan (not a good football team) and with what we saw last weekend, instead we’re focusing on five things we need to see from the Badgers in order to be confident in where they stand as a team.