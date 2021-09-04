CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Mandatory evacuation lifted in Louisiana parish

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HAHNVILLE, La. (AP) — A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for St. Charles Parish, located about 20 miles upriver from New Orleans.

Parish President Matthew Jewell lifted the order, saying residents should still be cautious because of debris and power lines on the shoulders of many roads. Jewell said that the parish is facing “double the amount of debris” left from Hurricane Katrina.

The rescinded evacuation order went into effect Saturday.

Residents returning home should bring enough supplies to sustain themselves at least for a week, including water, ice, food and fuel, Jewell said.

Power restoration for the parish is expected to occur by Sept. 29, Entergy officials announced.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

