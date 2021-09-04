CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Blue Jays: Saturday brings a pair of '100' milestones

By Chris Henderson
Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jays picked up another huge win against the Oakland A’s on Saturday, and in the process two players hit personal milestones. For a while this lineup was really struggling to score runs, but that hasn’t been a problem so far in this series with the A’s as they’ve seen 21 runners cross the plate over the first two games. And speaking of crossing the plate, when Bo Bichette did so in the 7th inning it marked the 100th run he’s scored this season.

