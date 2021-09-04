Leslie Odom Jr: The Sopranos movie shows 'the truth' about racism

Chase told Deadline "I’m much more interested in doing other things. Much more. In fact, when we first started, the studio used to talk about doing a sequel, and I was like yeah, dream on." But Chase added, referring to Emmy-winning Sopranos writer Terence Winter: "And now that they’ve seen the movie and they really like it, they don’t talk about it anymore. But there’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry and I could write the script together. That I would do... A sequel to this movie you saw. In other words, what happens after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts." When reached by Deadline, Winter responded: “The idea of doing another one, and doing it with David, I’d be in in a heartbeat. Absolutely.” ALSO: David Chase said his Wikipedia page is inaccurate in describing his name.