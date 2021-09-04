CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Leslie Odom Jr: The Sopranos movie shows 'the truth' about racism

By Celebretainment
Norristown Times Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie Odom Jr. wasn't put off appearing in the 'Sopranos' movie, despite the mob show's notoriety for racist remarks, because it shows "the truth". The 'Hamilton' star is set to star as Harold McBrayer in the upcoming prequel flick 'The Many Saints of Newark', and he has insisted he had the utmost faith the upcoming American crime drama's writer, David Chase, to show the stark reality of racism in play.

www.timesherald.com

