Medical Alert Systems Market: Connection (Wired, Wireless), End User, System Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

 6 days ago

The medical alert systems market is estimated to be worth USD 6.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025.The global medical alert systems market exhibits a lucrative growth potential for the next several years. The major factors driving the growth of the medical alert systems market are rising elderly population, inclination of senior adults towards independent living, increasing adoption of mobile personal emergency response systems, favourable healthcare reforms and financial assistance provided by the government.

