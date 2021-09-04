Delaware Park Results Saturday September 4th, 2021
1st-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.940, 50.620, 1:16.490, 00.000, 00.000, 1:43.000. Scratched: Drink the Tap, Remarkable Lass, Offlee Graysful. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Cross the Mersey112544-53-21-41-91-18½S. Spanabel0.60. Grand Entrada12345554-hd4-102-1K. Mendez37.90. My Lucky Heart123111-12-12-42-33-½C. Cedeno1.60. Paolla Kisses123323-hd4-83-53-hd4-47½J. Mendoza18.70. Enough Kisses123232-hd1-½555J. Trejos6.10. 8 (5)Cross the...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
