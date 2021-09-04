CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark keeps perfect qualis record beating Faeroe Islands

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

TORSHAVN, Faeroe Islands (AP) — Denmark’s smallest opponent was its toughest yet as the Danes needed an 85th-minute goal to beat the Faeroe Islands on Saturday and keep intact its 100% record in World Cup qualifying. Denmark was on course for its first scoreless draw after starting the campaign with...

www.gazettextra.com

