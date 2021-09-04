CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Leslie Odom Jr: The Sopranos movie shows ‘the truth’ about racism

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie Odom Jr. wasn’t put off appearing in the ‘Sopranos’ movie, despite the mob show’s notoriety for racist remarks, because it shows “the truth”. The ‘Hamilton’ star is set to star as Harold McBrayer in the upcoming prequel flick ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, and he has insisted he had the utmost faith the upcoming American crime drama’s writer, David Chase, to show the stark reality of racism in play.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 11

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odom#American#Rolling Stone#Celebretainment Com#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNewsTimes

Leslie Odom Jr. Fights the Power

The Sixties have been good to Leslie Odom Jr. Earlier this year, the Hamilton alum was nominated for two Oscars for his work in the 1964-set One Night in Miami: one for his performance as legendary singer Sam Cooke, the other for co-writing the original song “Speak Now.” And now he has a key role in The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film that kicks off in 1967 Newark, New Jersey.
Newark, NJswiowanewssource.com

Michael Gandolfini didn't think about grief for dad while shooting Sopranos movie

Michael Gandolfini blocked out his grief for his dad while filming 'The Many Saints of Newark'. The 22-year-old actor portrays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his late father James Gandolfini in the 'Sopranos' TV show in the upcoming spin-off movie but he admitted it was a tough decision for him to take on the role and he had to just think about the job at hand, rather than his own feelings.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

David Chase would make another Sopranos prequel movie – but only if Terence Winter is involved

The Sopranos creator David Chase has revealed that he'd be up for making another prequel movie, but only if he got to write it with Terence Winter. "There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry and I could write the script together. That I would do," Chase said in a recent interview with Deadline. "A sequel to this movie you saw. In other words, what happens after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts."
Newark, NJPosted by
UPI News

'Many Saints of Newark' trailer explores Tony Soprano's past

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A young Tony Soprano is influenced by his crime boss uncle Dickie Moltisanti in the new trailer for upcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. Tony (Michael Gandolfini) idolizes his uncle (Alessandro Nivola), who is a ruthless crime boss in the clip released on Wednesday.
Celebritiesinterviewmagazine.com

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr. Have a Reunion for the Ages

In our September issue, we assembled a portfolio of five legendary Grand Dames of Broadway who define elegance, drama, humor, and grace, and who our guest-editor Jeremy O. Harris called “the foundation of New York’s theatrical heartbeat.” In the second of five, the actor and singer Audra McDonald speaks to the fellow Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. about Broadway, championing for diversity behind the scenes, and how the past year has ushered in a new era.
Newark, NJnjarts.net

Leslie Odom Jr.’s mysterious journey to become the first Black lead in ‘The Sopranos’

By Tobias Carroll We’re now less than a month away from the release of The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos set in the 1960s and 70s — and set against the backdrop of the real-life unrest in Newark in 1967. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. — best known for his work onstage in Hamilton and on screen in One Night in Miami…, the latter of which earned him an Academy Awards nomination — is one of the most prominent names in what looks to be a stunning cast. Odom Jr. is also playing, as Ryan Lattanzio notes at IndieWire, “the first Black gangster with a major role in ‘Sopranos’ history.” And a…
MoviesNME

Leslie Odom Jr. didn’t know he was auditioning for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. has said that he wasn’t aware that a part he auditioned for was for The Many Saints Of Newark, the upcoming The Sopranos sequel. The star revealed that he was not considered for the first round of auditions for his role in the film, and when he was approached, details of the project were kept strictly under wraps.
MoviesNME

There could be more ‘Sopranos’ movies on the way, says longtime writer

The Sopranos creator David Chase and longtime writer Terence Winter have teased more potential films in the franchise’s future. In an interview with Deadline, Chase said that he would be happy to do a sequel to The Many Saints Of Newark, the forthcoming prequel film, on the condition that he could co-write the script with Winter.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Ben Affleck: My friendship with Matt Damon has saved my sanity and mental health

Ben Affleck says his “sanity and mental health” have “really benefitted” from having Matt Damon as a friend. The two actors grew up together in Boston and later went on to have their big break in Hollywood at the same time with Oscar-winning film ‘Good Will Hunting’, and Ben has now said entering the spotlight alongside one of his closest friends has helped him cope with the pressures of fame.
Newark, NJfilm-book.com

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK (2021) Movie Trailer 2: THE SOPRANO Prequel Film Features Key People in Tony Soprano’s Past

Warner Bros. and HBO Max has released the second movie trailer for The Many Saints of Newark (2021). View here the first The Many Saints of Newark trailer. Alan Taylor‘s The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, and Joey Diaz.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Whoopi Goldberg ready t make acting return

Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly ready to ditch ‘The View’ and return to acting. The 65-year-old star – whose company Whoopi Inc. was recently named in a lawsuit and accused of helping to plot to bump a long-time developer out of a plan to revitalise West Orange in New Jersey – is said to be keen to “make some changes in her life” after more than a decade on the daytime talk show.
Newark, NJPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The family returns! After more than a decade, the highly anticipated Sopranos movie is finally headed to the big screen. Announced in 2018, The Many Saints of Newark is not a continuation or a reboot of The Sopranos, which ran on HBO from 1999 to 2007. Instead, it’s a prequel that will follow a young Tony Soprano as he grows up in Newark, New Jersey, during the 1960s and 1970s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy