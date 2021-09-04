Defibrillators Market – Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD, Single & Dual Chamber, CRT-D, S-ICD), External (Manual, AED, Wearable)), End User – Forecast to 2025

The global defibrillators market is expected to reach USD 11.7billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019,at a CAGR of 3.4%.Factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing focus on providing public-access defibrillators, and training & awareness programs on defibrillators are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, issues related to the use of implantable and automated external defibrillators and frequent product calls are expected to restrain the growth of the defibrillators market in the forecast period. The defibrillators market has witnessed significant developments in terms of technological advancements and new product developments.