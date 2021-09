As the Dallas Stars get ready for training camp on Sept. 23, management will likely remain quiet until then. General manager Jim Nill made a big splash on the first day of free agency, bringing in big-name players. The addition of Braden Holtby, Ryan Suter, Jani Hakanpaa, Luke Glendening, and Michael Raffl may have strengthened their roster, but it also put them over the salary cap. They are roughly $4 million above the limit, but it is unlikely they will address that until they get a better view of the team on the ice. Here is what the staff will be looking at during camp to determine what moves to make next.