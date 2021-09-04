BC-Results Gulfstream Park-9-Add

9th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy. Off 4:50. Time 1:38.81. Sloppy. Scratched_Joe Benjamin, Converter, Straight Up Guy, Florida Express, Farm Boy, Traceability, Express Pharoah, Holy Meister. Also Ran_Kicks On Sixty Six, Fitz's Mo, Kleon, In Honor of Artie, Not So Easy. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $41.70. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $17.10. Quinella (3-4) paid $28.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-7-6) paid $15.71. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-7) paid $37.70. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $9.40.