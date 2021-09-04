CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC-Results Gulfstream Park-9-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

9th_$24,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy. Off 4:50. Time 1:38.81. Sloppy. Scratched_Joe Benjamin, Converter, Straight Up Guy, Florida Express, Farm Boy, Traceability, Express Pharoah, Holy Meister. Also Ran_Kicks On Sixty Six, Fitz's Mo, Kleon, In Honor of Artie, Not So Easy. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $41.70. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $17.10. Quinella (3-4) paid $28.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-7-6) paid $15.71. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-7) paid $37.70. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $9.40.

Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Albuquerque-8-Add

8th_$30,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear. Off 4:42. Time 1:04.73. Fast. Also Ran_Release the Genie, Go for the Laugh, Suertuda, Run Like the Wind, Spinning Red, Cha Ching Charlie, She's Rained Out. $1 Exacta (10-1) paid $46.70. $1 Superfecta (10-1-4-9) paid $12,558.10. $0.5 Trifecta (10-1-4) paid $51.80. (c) 2021...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Timonium-3-Add

3rd_$18,360, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy. Off 1:50. Time 1:42.98. Fast. Also Ran_Tale of Dixie, Gottaway. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/5-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $5.35. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $7.00. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $5.70. $1 Trifecta (5-4-3) paid $16.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga-2-Add

2nd_$100,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, tf., cloudy.<. Off 1:42. Time 1:02.92. Firm. Scratched_Magic Circle, Speedometer. Also Ran_She's Stormy, Sirius Princess, Old Pho, Determined Charm, Sebago Lake. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $11.20. $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $8.00. $1 Quinella (3-10) paid $6.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-10-2-9) paid $13.32. $0.5 Trifecta (3-10-2) paid $12.15.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lethbridge-5-Add

5th_$5,588, stk, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Off 2:55. Time 1:07.07. Fast. Also Ran_Dr a to D, Phil Power. Exacta (4-2) paid $23.30. Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $66.60. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Emerald Downs-9-Add

9th_$7,040, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy. Off 6:28. Time 1:18.61. Fast. Also Ran_Sky's the Limit, Pulpit Line, Bethel Ridge, Uncommonblessing, Coastal Affair, Search the Kingdom. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-6-1-1-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $409.98. $0.5 Pick 5 (6-1-1-1-3) 5 Correct Paid $15,338.65. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-1-1-3) 4 Correct Paid $10,505.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $4,283.00. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-2) paid $323.95. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $251.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $189.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-2-5) paid $168.30. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $975,811.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$23,700, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$16,200, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 4th_$13,400, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Wanta Ballerina115Half Legend120. Chipshire120Shelly's Baby125. Mizzen the Cove125Weekend Getaway120. Kindofbluekitten120Laura's Angle120. 5th_$10,200, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Especially You122Super Steamy118.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Presque Isle Downs

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5f. 4th_$13,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Unwanted Input117Honey Beest120. Lady Mechanic121Crazy Delight117. Whispering Wanda121Blue Rockette117. Abby Normal121Courted121. Prairie Citizen121Lynbrooke121. Estellina117. 5th_$18,000, , 3YO up, 1¼mi. Namarunu121Hey...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Entries, Friday

1st_$17,000, mdn cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$19,100, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$11,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$27,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Tip Top Tapper122On Island Time122. Eclipticals Sarah122Miss Sprinkles122. Happywifehappylife124Miss Makayla122. Majestic Greeley124. 5th_$31,600, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Albuquerque Entries, Wednesday September 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mt Surabachi Raider (L), 124J. Leos5-3-4Jacob Simmons III8/1. 2Cocomo Moon (L), 124M. Felix10-6-xCosme Velasquez15/1. 3El Ville Y Su Corona (L), 124N. Garcia, Jr.7-5-xGuadalupe Munoz, Jr.12/1. 4Valiant Dasher (L), 124J. Ortiz3-3-4Jorge Morales-Flores9/2. 5Wente (L), 124S. Becerra, Jr.2-2-6Albert Valles4/1. 6Solid Wager (L), 124H. Aldrete7-7-8Larry Chavez10/1. 7Dj Heartbreaker...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Monday September 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blame It On Honey (L), 120L. Rivera3-1-6Kevin Joy6/1. 2Solitaire Game (L), 120G. Rodriguez1-3-5Jay Bernardini5/2. 3Bret's At Caddies (L), 120C. Oliveros2-7-7Jay Bernardini7/2. 4Bobbobsbaby (L), 117R. Diaz5-5-1Jamie Chacaltana12/1. 5Cheerful Chimes (L), 117A. Flores1-1-2Devan Ewell, Sr.8/1. 6Yenisey (L), 120R. Barrios4-5-6Lucinda Knowles50/1. 7Aw Ite (L), 120N. Vigil5-2-1Robert Inman2/1. 8Mr....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair

1st_$4,900, , 2YO, , clear. Off 3:01. Time 1:20.90. Fast. Also Ran_Lt Zoey, Gg Skeeter Boy, Lil Miss Gambler, Dark Move, Fdf Oughta Be Famous. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $2.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-4-1) paid $27.32. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $20.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Los Alamitos Race Course

1st_$24,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 2YO, 1mi. 2nd_$33,000, mdn cl $50,000-$45,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$17,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 4th_$34,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5½f. 5th_$25,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO F, 5½f. Gayles Evening120Later Days115. Simmer Down120Frisco Frills122. Malibu Mistress120. 6th_$33,000, mdn cl $50,000-$45,000, 2YO, 5½f. Big Swede122I Know Cash...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$11,500, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 2nd_$4,900, trl, 2YO, 4f. 3rd_$4,900, trl, 2YO, 4f. 4th_$4,900, trl, 2YO, 4f. 5th_$9,200, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$15,500, alc, 3YO up (C), 6f. Gunslingers Legacy121Preferred Prospect124. Preacher124Baudette Blizzard. 7th_$8,200, st alc, 3YO up, 6f. Cowboy Don124Cougar Country124. Picadilly Roadster124Wrath124. War Eagle's Return124Flower Beach124.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Results Friday September 10th, 2021

3rd-$85,828, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.190, 47.510, 1:11.020, 1:34.820, 00.000, 1:47.400. Trainer: Harold Ladouceur. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Midas Touch (GB)-Mary's Derby Rose. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Primo Touch123421-31-51-2½1-31-5D. Fukumoto6.403.002.402.20. Malibu Mambo123312-12-12-½2-1½2-½R. Hernandez2.802.301.45. Royal Laser1211776-15-hd3-hd3-noJ. Stein2.704.20. Timeskip123265-hd4-hd4-hd4-24-2½G....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Entries, Thursday

1st_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 7½f. 2nd_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 3rd_$28,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f. 4th_$15,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 7f. Toe Bandit118Crescent City Cat123. Conquistador Gold118Justa Saber118. Ima Sunny Song118Unbridled Hope113. Cole's Sensation118Stealing Apriority118. Ide Like Hawaii123Unbridled Pulpit123. Mischevious Robert118Shanghai Brother118. Wheels...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks sweep Green Dragons

SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team improved to 6-2 on Thursday night after beating the visiting Lake Placid Green Dragons in straight sets: 25-18, 25-21 and 25-23 to extend their winning streak to 2 games. The loss dropped the Green Dragons to 6-5 on the season. “We played...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring swimmers earn sweep

SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks swimming team hosted the Hardee Wildcats and Okeechobee Brahmans on Tuesday, winning both the boys and girls on their way to a total of 108 points to Hardee’s 85 and Okeechobee’s 10. The Sebring girls tallied 60 points to Hardee’s 40 and Okeechobee’s 1...

