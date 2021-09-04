CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Latest: Swiatek advances into 4th round at U.S. Open

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit. She's the first Polish woman in five years to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows....

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Ap#Polish#Canadian#Tokyo Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Belgium
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Related
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Men's Semifinals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream

Three of the top four seeds in the men's singles bracket advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 U.S. Open. Novak Djokovic faces off against No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev. No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev clashes with 12th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. Djokovic will be under the most pressure of the...
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic, Zverev again in a semifinal

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Novak Djokovic's bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semifinals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it's Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic's quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver in 1969. They meet in the second semifinal Friday, after No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the U.S. Open men's semifinals. Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon. Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men's player. With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final. Medvedev is trying to return to the U.S. Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semifinals. The men's doubles final and the women's doubles semifinals are also on Friday's schedule.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Swiatek says pressure creeping up after shaky U.S. Open win

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Poland's seventh seed Iga Swiatek said she was feeling the pressure that accompanies Grand Slam success after being made to sweat by unseeded Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro before sealing a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-0 win to reach the U.S. Open third round on Thursday. The 20-year-old,...
SportsBirmingham Star

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty advances to third round of U.S. Open

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia delivered 11 aces while posting a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Clara Tauson of Denmark on Thursday in the second round of the U.S. Open at New York. Barty had 33 winners and 26 unforced errors en route to defeating the 18-year-old Tauson in 92 minutes....
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Bencic survives Swiatek test to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic survived a punishing first-set tiebreak to defeat seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland 7-6(12) 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S Open on Monday. The pair battled through the 23-minute tiebreak under hot and sunny conditions inside Louis Armstrong Stadium...
Tennisvavel.com

US Open fourth round preview: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek

A blockbuster fourth round showdown is set to take place at the US Open as 11th seed Belinda Bencic takes on seventh seed Iga Swiatek. Bencic has cruised through the first three rounds, defeating Arantxa Rus, Martina Trevisan and 23rd seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets with the loss of just 18 games in total.
Indian Wells, CAHuron Daily Tribune

Djokovic, Barty, Osaka, Gauff headline Indian Wells field

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, the top-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world, headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, which is being played in the fall for the first time after being delayed twice because of the pandemic. The tournament, set...
TennisPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev into 3rd Grand Slam final at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat a mistake-prone Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 on Friday and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.
New York City, NYJanesville Gazette

Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka advance to third round at U.S. Open before rain stalls play

NEW YORK — Play began on the outdoor courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center but was suspended by rain at about 1 p.m. Eastern time. Under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, No. 12 Simona Halep easily got past Kristina Kucova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round for the first time since she reached the quarterfinals in 2016. Halep said she was “a little bit lucky today” that her match was moved from an outdoor court to Ashe as the result of Olga Danilovic’s withdrawal from a scheduled second-round match against No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka. Danilovic said via Instagram that she had been battling a non-COVID-19-related viral illness.
TennistheScore

Zverev advances at Open when Sock retires in 4th

Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open when Jack Sock was forced to retire in the fourth set because of an injury. Zverev led 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and held a 2-1 lead when Sock had to call it quits. Sock has been bothered by a groin...
TennisBleacher Report

Naomi Osaka Advances to U.S. Open Round 3 After Olga Danilovic Withdraws

Naomi Osaka is into the third round at the 2021 U.S. Open after her second-round opponent Olga Danilovic had to withdraw. The U.S. Open announced that Danilovic withdrew prior to Wednesday's match because of a "medical reason." Osaka and Danilovic was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET at Arthur...

Comments / 0

Community Policy