Technical Triple-Driver Headphones
The 1MORE Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphones are a premium audio accessory solution for users looking to enjoy immersive audio like never before thanks to a series of technical components focused on performance. The headphones are characterized by their triple-driver construction that incorporates a 40mm graphene driver along with a ceramic tweeter and a bass reflector to achieve true-to-life sound. The aluminum alloy construction of the headphones gives them a durable yet lightweight feel in the hand.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0