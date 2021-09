There was nobody stopping Alabama during the 2020 college football season as the Crimson Tide went a perfect 13-0 en route to the program's sixth national title of the Nick Saban era. And though a number of the key contributors from last fall have now moved onto the NFL — that includes quarterback Mac Jones — former USC quarterback and 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart doesn't expect any drop-off for Saban and company as Alabama gets set to "reload" and usher in a new routed quarterback in the form of Bryce Young.