'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin Honored by Family 15 Years After His Death

By Natalie Colarossi
His daughter said her child "lights up when she sees him on screen. I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl."

Bindi Irwin Shares Big Baby Update Alongside the Cutest Photo

Bindi Irwin is enjoying life as a new mom to her daughter Grace. On Instagram, Irwin shared the latest update about her newborn, telling her followers that her daughter is showing signs of teething. Irwin gave birth to her first child back in March. She shares baby Grace with her husband, Chandler Powell.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Bindi Irwin Says Her Daughter Grace "Lights Up" Seeing Footage of Her Late Father Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin's daughter appears to share a bond with the late Steve Irwin, despite having never met him. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Bindi marked the 15th anniversary of her dad Steve's death with a tender Instagram tribute to him. In her post, she included a sweet photo of her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, along with a pic from years ago showing Steve playing with Bindi when she was a young girl. "This sweetheart has been watching her 'Grandpa Crocodile' on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," Bindi, 23, captioned it. "She lights up when she sees him on screen." The wildlife conservationist continued, "I...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Carrying on the legacy of Steve Irwin

The family of Steve Irwin is continuing the life mission of the "Crocodile Hunter" star, with their zoo and hospital aimed at protecting wildlife, and a TV series educating the public about the wonders of the animal world. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Steve's kids, Bindi and Robert Irwin; their mom, Terri; and Bindi's new husband, Chandler Powell, about their unusual family business. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bindi Irwin Pens Sweet Tribute To Dad Steve Irwin On The 15th Anniversary Of His Death

It’s always tough when a beloved public figure leaves this life behind, but Steve Irwin’s passing was particularly hard on his fans, as the Crocodile Hunter was seemingly untouchable to the wild animals he so cared for. On the 15th anniversary of his tragic passing, his daughter Bindi Irwin penned a sweet tribute to the late animal advocate, and it has the loss of Irwin feeling pretty raw.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Molly Roloff & Husband Joel Silvius Surface In RARE Family Photo

Molly Roloff and her husband Joel Silvius stay out of the glow of her parents and far away from the LPBW spotlight. So, it is extremely rare to see a photo of Amy and Matt Roloff’s daughter and her husband Joel. But, there was a RARE photo of Molly Roloff that popped up on Instagram very briefly last night. The photo of this elusive member of the Roloff family, however, has since been removed from social media. As the LPBW family knows too well, however, once you post something on the internet… It can never be removed completely.
CelebritiesNewsday

Stars pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman one year after his death

Chadwick Boseman's peers commemorated the late actor Saturday on the first anniversary of his death at 43 following a four-year fight with colon cancer. "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure," Lupita Nyong’o wrote across her social media. "I do. I do … ," added the "12 Years a Slave" Oscar winner, who played love interest and formidable spy Nakia opposite Boseman's title role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster "Black Panther" (2018). "One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me." An accompanying photo shows her and Boseman together in a narrow corridor, laughing. "Fences" Academy Award winner Viola Davis commented, "My heart," followed by two broken-heart emoji, on Nyong'o's Instagram post.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Family Selfie Flying Home from Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve

Bindi Irwin keeps a busy schedule these days as a new mom. But she also visits Australia and the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. Named for her late father, the wildlife reserve is a place where Bindi Irwin can take her family and visit. She shared a picture of her with her husband, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Grace Warrior. It was posted to her Instagram account on Sunday.

