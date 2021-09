ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have already cycled through a handful of kickers since watching Matt Prater sign with the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason. They have signed and released Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright and Zane Gonzalez before claiming Austin Seibert off waivers via the Cincinnati Bengals, adding Gonzalez back to the practice squad. While a last-minute waiver claim after setting an initial 53-man roster sans kicker does little to instill confidence, Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp believes the team is getting a better version of Seibert at this stage of his career than where he was entering the league.