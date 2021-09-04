Member Info for andmillsy

You can lead a horse to water... RE: Hedge Funds are starting to sell...03 Sep 2021 18:41. It’s quiet astounding that the longs still fail to understand. The hedge funds that are short are short c.7m shares. The stock (including off market crosses) has traded c.56m shares this week. This stock going down has ZERO to do with 2 small shorts. The tenants who pay the REIT rent are only being kept solvent through lease incentives that Civitas pay them in order to be paid back their rent. There is no such thing as lease incentives in this sector as in the traditional commercial property/tenant world. When Civitas buy property it needs to be income generating from day 1. The tenants (Registered Providers) are majority controlled by wide boy developers who in-turn own care companies. The whole thing is one massive poncy scheme funded by the Uk tax player. It’s just amazing that you literally can’t see the wood for the trees.