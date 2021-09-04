CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member Info for andmillsy

6 days ago
 6 days ago

Thanks for all the educational thought provoking posts on here - Thorium and BTC comparison very interesting. Found the NAV comparison useful thanks for the pointer to slide 7 Tallchad / Bullen - thanks. At $39 / lb which is Fri US close NAV leaving other parameters unchanged looks like...

Member Info for ConcernedHolder

You can lead a horse to water... RE: Hedge Funds are starting to sell...03 Sep 2021 18:41. It’s quiet astounding that the longs still fail to understand. The hedge funds that are short are short c.7m shares. The stock (including off market crosses) has traded c.56m shares this week. This stock going down has ZERO to do with 2 small shorts. The tenants who pay the REIT rent are only being kept solvent through lease incentives that Civitas pay them in order to be paid back their rent. There is no such thing as lease incentives in this sector as in the traditional commercial property/tenant world. When Civitas buy property it needs to be income generating from day 1. The tenants (Registered Providers) are majority controlled by wide boy developers who in-turn own care companies. The whole thing is one massive poncy scheme funded by the Uk tax player. It’s just amazing that you literally can’t see the wood for the trees.
Life Style Extra

Member Info for GravyTrainComing

I mentioned MHC but not MXC. Kinda feel bad only recently jumped in, been heavily invested in Omega, just starting to break even with the outlook good for Omega now. Sorry for those who lost money and sold out. Well done to all who held and nothing smells better than the smell of burning shorts in the morning.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Blindfaith01

An excellent reply thanks Magic. I agree there is still value in GGP and as you point out the time frame has changed and that in itself can be another change for the investor base. Market positioning and dynamics are powerful and not always related to value and that is probably the situation here. Might be time to just bottom draw my remaining GGP holding and come back in a year! Going to be hard to beat the return I have had from GGP, but i feel i have earnt it, especially from from the times of Newmont and Beetroot!
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for PrivateRyan24

So if you’re so certain in your conviction about TA then why didn’t you sell a large portion of your 40k at 155?. RE: Medusa 19 “Affiliated to The National Microbiology Framework”08 Sep 2021 11:43. “This is an investment and timing of purchase is very important to maximise gains, irrespective...
BitcoinLife Style Extra

Member Info for flowerpot999

The BBC also keep coming out with nonsense negative stories of people losing everything every week!. Best one was the man who supposedly sent 8 btc to a fake Elon musk link promising that he will be sent double the amount of btc back haha... was meant to be £450k value lost.
TechnologyLife Style Extra

Member Info for AutomationGuru

Coast Capital believes Blue Prism is currently undervalued and it would be a mistake to agree to a takeover at the share price. “As you are well aware, the Enterprise Value of Blue Prism PLC is currently valued at approximately three times forward revenues - an 80% to 90% discount to the company’s peers including UiPath, Appian, WorkFusion, Automation Anywhere, etc.,” the letter from Coast Capital said.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Minds + Machines to return GBP58 million to shareholders

(Alliance News) - Minds + Machines Group Ltd on Friday said it will return part of the proceeds of a recent disposal to shareholders via a tender offer. Shares in the domain registry company were up 7.1% at 9.10 pence on Friday in London. In April, Minds + Machines agreed...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Abdn.asn Inc Share News (AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd - investment firm - Says at extraordinary general meeting of the company held on Wednesday, the proposed special resolutions were approved by shareholders. As a result, from the start of 2022, the company intends to become tax resident in the UK and join the UK's investment trust regime in order to benefit from the double tax treaty arrangements that the UK currently has in place with some of the jurisdictions in which the company invests.
Income TaxPosted by
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Money Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets It and What You Should Know

The next batch of stimulus money from the America Rescue Plan will be going out next week. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out next week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Marketsinvezz.com

I'm buying Shiba Inu (SHIB) in September of 2021, and this is why!

Coinbase Pro has added SHIB to their lineup of coins. SHIB is not available on Coinbase through the mobile app, and a separate announcement will be made. This makes the token an interesting investment opportunity. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is an ERC-20 token that allows users to hold billions or even...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Br.smaller Cos. Share News (BSV)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Katoro Gold PLC - exploration and development company - Reports a swing to a pretax loss of GBP771,791 in the six months to the end of June compared to a pretax profit of GBP364,743 reported in the first half of 2020. A year ago, the profit came from a disposal of a subsidiary for GBP815,691. Katoro says it is currently in the processes of compiling a comprehensive funding package in accordance with the Blyvoor joint venture that will allow the construction, commissioning and operation of a mining and processing facility in South Africa.
StocksLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Lookers Incoming Chair Bull buys GBP105,000 in shares

Lookers PLC - car dealership chain - Says Ian Bull, incoming non-executive chair, purchased 150,000 shares on Thursday at a price of 70 pence each, totalling GBP105,000. Bull's appointment as non-executive chair will be effective from October 1. Current stock price: 68.00p. Year-to-date change: up 72% from January 29. By...
EducationTravel Weekly

School Travel Forum launches insurance for educational trips

School Travel Forum, the travel association for overseas educational visits, has launched a travel insurance product in partnership with Abta and insurance firm AXA Partners. Called STF Travel Sure, it aims to give schools and youth groups confidence when booking their overseas educational visits. Gill Harvey, chief executive of School...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Visit Orlando unveils UK advertising campaign

Visit Orlando has launched an autumn-winter advertising campaign in the UK, using the slogan ‘The Wonders Remain’. The images aim to “recapture travellers’ imaginations and inspire them to visit The Theme Park Capital of the World when they are ready to travel”, said the city’s tourist board. Currently the US...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Argo gets GBP18 million loan; Genedrive fundraises

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Argo Blockchain PLC - cryptocurrency miner - Enters into a GBP18.1 million loan agreement with a maturity date of October 29 with Galaxy Digital LP, using a portion of the company's Bitcoin holding as collateral. Argo's outstanding loan with Galaxy Digital of GBP14 million will be rolled into the new loan agreement, resulting in a total outstanding principal amount of GBP32.1 million. The proceeds of the loan will be used to continue the build out of Argo's West Texas data centre and to meet its operating cash flow requirements. The loan will enable Argo to retain its current Bitcoin holding, whilst further expanding its mining operations.
MarketsLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Calm end to rocky week despite UK GDP miss

(Alliance News) - Data showing UK economic growth nearly reached a standstill in July did little to prevent London's FTSE 100 ticking higher on Friday, with the prospect of improved US and China relations as well as Thursday's reassuring European Central Bank update lifting the mood after a challenging week.
BusinessLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks gain as investors shrug off disappointing GDP

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the black by midday on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors brushed off disappointing UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,050.63. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that economic growth...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Gresham House bolts on Mobeus VCTs to create asset growing machine

(Alliance News) - Gresham House PLC on Friday said that, on top of organic asset growth over the first half of the year, the alternative asset manager has bolstered its assets under management along with its venture capital business with the acquisition of the Mobeus venture capital trusts. The London-based...
MarketsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Pure Gold Mining Director Christopher Haubrich buys shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc - Vancouver, Canada-based exploration company - Says Christopher Haubrich, vice president of Business Development, buys 88,000 shares at a price of CAD1.02 each and 12,000 shares at CAD1.03 each. The total value of transaction, which was completed on Wednesday, was CAD102,120, about GBP58,276. Current stock price:...

